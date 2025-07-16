Driver caught with counterfeit vehicle registration stickers, freon canisters at Texas-Mexico border

(Copyright 2025 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection - All rights reserved.)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A driver attempting to cross the Texas-Mexico border was arrested for having boxes of counterfeit vehicle registration stickers and canisters of freon, according to a news release.

The arrest happened at the Veterans International Bridge over the weekend after the driver of a Jeep Cherokee was referred for an inspection.

Border officials discovered boxes containing 12,000 alleged fraudulent stickers as well as 12 canisters of freon amid a second sweep of the vehicle, the release said.

“Those who bring in canisters of such regulated HFCs without adhering to EPA regulations face a fine for failure to declare the item, and the vehicle used in the furtherance of the violation may be subject to seizure,” the release read.

Border officials turned over the vehicle, freon and registration stickers to the Brownsville Police Department.

