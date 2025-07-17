Things to do this weekend: Outdoor family film series, WWE Friday Night SmackDown, KLRN back to school bash

10th Annual Viva Poesía Festival at the historic Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., on Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 6 -10 p.m

Welcome to the weekend!

While it’s only halfway through July, one local back-to-school bash is already on the calendar. It offers families a chance to start thinking ahead about what to get their children before school starts in August.

Recommended Videos

We here at KSAT always love to see your adventures. If you plan to attend any exciting event, post your photos and videos on KSAT Connect.

the proceeds from

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of : The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” from 7-10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Happening over the weekend:

BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.

CITY SWIMMING POOLS: As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio’s outdoor pools are now open for the regular season. Pool access includes extended evening hours until 8 p.m. at most locations, with some pools offering early morning swim times beginning at 10 a.m. As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio’s outdoor pools are now open for the regular season. Pool access includes extended evening hours until 8 p.m. at most locations, with some pools offering early morning swim times beginning at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

FIESTA NOCHE DEL RIO: The The summer series includes live music and dancing at the Arneson River Theatre. The shows take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 2.

SEAWORLD’S SUMMER SPECTACULAR: The theme park will host its Summer Spectacular event, running until Aug. 3. Visitors can enjoy animal presentations, thrilling shows such as HydroPower: Xtreme FX and more. For more information, The theme park will host its Summer Spectacular event, running until Aug. 3. Visitors can enjoy animal presentations, thrilling shows such as HydroPower: Xtreme FX and more. For more information, click here

Friday, July 18

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: Enjoy a free movie screening of Enjoy a free movie screening of “A Bug’s Life” at 8:30 p.m. on July 18 at Pletz Park, located at 3831 Belgium Lane.

GARTENFEST: Beethoven Männerchor will host a German July Summer Gartenfest from 4-11 p.m. on Friday at 422 Pereida St. Music will be featured throughout the evening, with headliners Pivo and Polka. The beer garden said it would donate 10% of the proceeds from the Gartenfest event to Kerr County flood relief.

TASTE OF SUMMER COUNTRY CONCERT SERIES: The Rock at La Cantera will host its country concert series featuring Bart Crow at 7:30 p.m. General admission is free. Click The Rock at La Cantera will host its country concert series featuring Bart Crow at 7:30 p.m. General admission is free. Click here for more information.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN: WWE Champion John Cena will make his final stop at the Frost Bank Center on his Farewell Tour on July 18. The night will also feature Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and more. Tickets are available WWE Champion John Cena will make his final stop at the Frost Bank Center on his Farewell Tour on July 18. The night will also feature Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and more. Tickets are available here

Saturday, July 19