World Market recalls certain food spreads due to possible salmonella contamination

SAN ANTONIO – World Market is issuing a voluntary recall of a popular food spread because of a possible salmonella contamination in several states, including Texas.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a certain lot of Emek Spread Pistachio Cacao Cream with Kadayif was found to contain Salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported as of this writing.

The product was sold in 9.7-ounce glass jars with a “best by” date of April 1, 2027.

The FDA said these recalled products were sold at World Markets in the states of

Texas

Kentucky

Wisconsin

Pennsylvania

Alaska

Louisiana

Nebraska

California

Colorado

Florida

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Missouri

Massachusetts

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Arizona

Ohio

Georgia

Okhaloma

Connecticut

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tenessese

North Carolina

Virigina

Washington

If you have one, the FDA advises against eating it and recommends returning it to World Market for a full refund or disposing of it.

According to the FDA, Salmonella can cause serious and, at times, fatal infections in children, older adults or those with weakened immune systems.

A healthy person infected with Salmonella will often experience fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

At times, Salmonella can go into the bloodstream and cause severe illnesses such as endocarditis and arterial infections, the FDA said.

If you experience any of these symptoms after consuming this product, please contact an emergency healthcare provider or make an appointment with your doctor.