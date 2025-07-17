YoCrunch issues recall for all flavors due to choking hazard

YoCrunch is recalling its products because of a choking hazard. The voluntary recall comes after some consumers found plastic pieces in the dome topper where the candy is, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said the yogurt part of the product is not affected by this recall, as it is packaged separately.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

These were sold at retail stores nationwide and cover all flavors and sizes of YoCrunch currently in-market, the FDA said.

The plastic pieces are transparent and may have sharp edges. The FDA stated that, although these are mostly less than an inch long, they could still pose a choking risk to consumers.

If you have one, the FDA is advising you not to eat it.

To request a refund, you can contact the YoCrunch Consumer Care Line at 1-877-344-4886. Representatives are available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time.