Pedestrian killed while walking along I-35 identified, ME’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian who was killed on Friday night while walking along Interstate 35 has been identified, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Gilberto Hernandez-Munoz, 51, died of blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Recommended Videos

Around 9:20 p.m. Friday, Hernandez-Munoz was walking north in the 7000 block of I-35 South northbound main lanes, “where pedestrians are prohibited,” police said.

A 2020 Ford EcoSport traveling north on the highway struck Hernandez-Munoz, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Ford EcoSport stopped to render aid and cooperated with the investigation, police said. No criminal charges are pending.

Read also: