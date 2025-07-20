Pedestrian hit, killed while walking along US Highway 90, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking along U.S. Highway 90, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash just before midnight Sunday in the 7600 block of U.S. Highway 90.

Police said a white sedan was traveling on the highway when the pedestrian began to walk in an area that “was not designated for pedestrian crossing.”

The sedan crashed into the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said there are no criminal elements to the crash. Additional information was not immediately available.

