Man hit, killed while walking across Bandera Road, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed over the weekend while walking across Bandera Road, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Bandera Road. Police said the man was walking across the road when he was hit by a Dodge Nitro.

On Monday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 28-year-old Omar Pedro Garcia. He died of blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

Police said the driver of the Nitro, a 35-year-old woman, fled from the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

