PHOTOS: City of Boerne honors victims, survivors and first responders in Hill Country flood tribute

The City of Boerne paid tribute to the victims, survivors and first responders of the deadly Kerr County floods on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

BOERNE, Texas – As the Hill Country continues to recover, the victims of the floods continue to be remembered.

The City of Boerne paid tribute to the victims, survivors and first responder heroes of the Kerr County flooding on Sunday.

Recommended Videos

The tribute took place at Main Plaza in Boerne and featured live music and local leaders.

The event also provided attendees with information on how to donate to those most in need.

As of Sunday evening, at least 107 people — 70 adults and 37 children — were reportedly killed in connection with the deadly Fourth of July flooding.

>> Missing persons count in Kerr County drops from 97 to 3 after July 4 floods, officials say

Below are photos captured from the event:

The City of Boerne paid tribute to the victims, survivors and first responders of the deadly Kerr County floods on Sunday, July 20, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The City of Boerne paid tribute to the victims, survivors and first responders of the deadly Kerr County floods on Sunday, July 20, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The City of Boerne paid tribute to the victims, survivors and first responders of the deadly Kerr County floods on Sunday, July 20, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The City of Boerne paid tribute to the victims, survivors and first responders of the deadly Kerr County floods on Sunday, July 20, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The City of Boerne paid tribute to the victims, survivors and first responders of the deadly Kerr County floods on Sunday, July 20, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The City of Boerne paid tribute to the victims, survivors and first responders of the deadly Kerr County floods on Sunday, July 20, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The City of Boerne paid tribute to the victims, survivors and first responders of the deadly Kerr County floods on Sunday, July 20, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The City of Boerne paid tribute to the victims, survivors and first responders of the deadly Kerr County floods on Sunday, July 20, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Related KSAT coverage