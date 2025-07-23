Man arrested, accused of setting fires at East Side bar and threatening owner, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A 47-year-old man accused of intentionally starting multiple fires at an East Side bar was arrested on Tuesday, according to a warrant obtained by KSAT.

Kevin Arthur Williams was charged with arson, terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, and arson intended to damage a habitation, Bexar County court records show.

A witness shared with investigators that he saw Williams exit a vehicle to pour a can of gas on the grass outside of the bar and light it on fire, the warrant said.

The witness helped extinguish the fire. However, Williams later returned to the bar and started another fire in the front porch area of the bar, records indicate.

The arrest warrant stated that the owner of the bar shared surveillance footage with investigators that showed Williams starting one of the fires.

One week before, Williams and his girlfriend — who had recently been fired from the bar — ran into the owner at another location, the warrant said.

Williams argued with the owner over the firing of his girlfriend, according to the warrant. During the incident, Williams allegedly threatened to kill the owner and burn down the bar.

The owner told investigators that she was afraid and scared of dying because of text messages sent to an employee from Williams.

According to the warrant, some of the messages said, “Kill me or I kill her or she apologizes on every website.”

“Isn’t it disappointing to know you have less than three hours to kill your homeboy? Or I kill America LOL,” the other message said.

In another incident, the affidavit stated that Williams attempted to attack the owner before several people prevented the assault. A witness of the attack said that Williams yelled threats approximately 50 times, the warrant said.

According to court records, Williams remains in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a combined $130,000 bond.

