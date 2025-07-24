West Side homeowner narrowly misses driver who died by suicide, crashed into her home

San Antonio police said a driver shot themselves in the head before their vehicle crashed into a West Side home on July 24, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said that a driver shot themselves in the head before crashing into a West Side residence early Thursday morning.

The shooting and crash happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. in the 9100 block of Adams Hill Drive, which is located west of Hunt Lane and north of U.S. Highway 90.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers found the driver with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

KSAT spoke with the homeowner, who declined an on-camera interview, later Thursday morning.

She told KSAT that the driver collided with two vehicles in her carport.

One of her two cars, an SUV, damaged her home. The second car was pushed into a metal pole under the carport.

The homeowner also told KSAT she typically sleeps in the room that was damaged in the crash. However, for an unknown reason, the woman slept in a different room last night.

The dead driver also hit a West Side neighbor's mailbox and ran across the lawn before crashing into the home. (KSAT)

According to the homeowner, the dead driver also struck one of her neighbor’s mailboxes and ran across their lawn before arriving at her home.

The homeowner said police were unable to wake her up when officers arrived on the scene. A neighbor then called and let her know that SAPD was at her door.

The identity of the driver is not yet known.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.