Kerr County Commissioners Court to discuss ongoing recovery efforts at Monday meeting

Drone footage captured the catastrophic floods that heavily damaged areas of the Texas Hill Country on Friday, July 4, 2025.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Commissioners Court is set to discuss ongoing disaster recovery efforts following the deadly Hill Country floods during a meeting Monday morning, according to online agenda documents.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article at 9 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Recommended Videos

The flood-related topics up for discussion include:

A status update on the recovery effort from the Hill Country floods

Kerr County Commissioners will consider authorizing the Kerr County sheriff to exempt sheriff’s office employees from the 320-hour limit on paid time off carryover during the flood disaster period, effective through Sept. 30, 2026.

The court will discuss approving overtime pay for all non-exempt employees, as opposed to compensatory time, for hours exceeding 40 that are directly related to responding to the flooding. Similarly, the discussion will include giving exempt employees straight-time pay for flood-related hours worked. This will be considered through the pay period ending on Aug. 9.

Members will consider submitting a Request for Public Assistance (RFA) to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the Hill Country floods.

Kerr County Commissioners will consider hiring a Criminal Investigation Division Investigator due to the increased workload from the Fourth of July floods.

At least 108 people — 71 adults and 37 children — were killed in connection with the deadly Fourth of July flood in Kerr County.

On July 19, Kerrville officials dropped their count of missing people from 97 down to three.

However, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday on social media that the Texas Department of Public Safety recovered the body of a missing woman in the Kerrville area, reducing the number of missing persons to two.

Abbott said one girl from Camp Mystic and one man remain missing.

Related KSAT coverage: