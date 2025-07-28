Schertz shelter in need of supplies after 64 animals found abandoned in ‘distressing conditions’

A shelter is in need of supplies after 64 animals were found in “distressing conditions” at an apparent abandoned home over the weekend, according to Schertz police.

SCHERTZ, Texas – A shelter is in need of supplies after 64 animals were found in “distressing conditions” at an apparent abandoned home over the weekend, according to Schertz police.

On Sunday, officers found several cats and dogs at a home in the 10600 block of Hillbrook Drive, police said.

The animals were found in “need of immediate medical attention” and appeared to be deprived of “basic necessities required for survival,” police said.

The majority of the animals are cats, police said. The Schertz Animal Control Division took custody of the animals for further treatment.

According to a news release, police initiated a report for cruelty to non-livestock animals, a Class A misdemeanor. An investigation is ongoing.

On Monday, police said the sudden increase in animals “has placed a strain on our supplies at our Animal Services Facility.”

Police said the shelter needs the following supplies:

Bleach

Dry cat food

Wet cat food

Cat food dishes

Flea and tick medication

Zip ties

Fabuloso (Apple, lemon, or lavender scent)

Dry dog food

Newspapers

Plastic envelopes (5x7)

Spray bottles

The shelter is also accepting cash donations that will be used to pay for vaccinations and medical bills for the animals.

All donations can be dropped off at the Schertz Animal Services facility, located at 800 Community Circle.

Anyone with questions about donations can call Animal Services at 210-619-1550.

