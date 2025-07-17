Over 350 pets reunited with owners after Hill Country flooding, nonprofit president says

KERRVILLE, Texas – As first responders continue search and rescue efforts around the Hill Country, Kerrville Pets Alive! has been looking out for some of the four-legged friends in the area.

The group said Kerrville is a big pet community, and for some people, their closest bond is with their pets.

Since the devastating Fourth of July flooding, the nonprofit has been working tirelessly to reunite owners with pets by searching in the area and investigating community tips.

Kerrville Pets Alive! has even offered cremation services, returning the remains to owners for closure.

It takes a lot of work, but the group says the community has stepped up and donated so many pet supplies that they have started to take more donations at their location off Memorial Boulevard.

“We also have pets at the animal shelter that we are trying to reunite with owners or get medical care,“ said Karen Gurriero, Kerrville Pets Alive president. ”Just had an animal control officer go out to one of the camp areas to retrieve a found dog, which is great, (because) that dog’s alive and well. So we’re hoping to (reunite) that dog with his owner

If you would like to help Kerrville Pets Alive with their efforts in person, you can reach out to the nonprofit through their website to learn about their current volunteer needs.

The group says they have received so many donations of supplies that they are now looking for gift cards from HEB, Tractor Supply, Amazon, Walmart and chewy.com.

