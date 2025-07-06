Kerrville and Austin Pets Alive! save more than 70 pets from Kerr, Williamson and Burnet counties’ fatal floods

Austin and Kerrville Pets Alive! have rescued close to 70 pets in the Texas Hill Country floods.

Volunteers for Kerrville and Austin Pets Alive! have saved more than 70 pets in Kerr, Williamson and Burnet counties through relief efforts during the devastating Texas Hill Country floods, a spokesperson told KSAT.

The organizations are providing medical care onsite and are putting displaced pets into APA!’s care.

Recommended Videos

Residents who are missing a pet, have found a pet or need to report a pet left behind can fill out this form or call 830-200-0539, as volunteers are working to reunite recovered pets with their families.

APA! is working with Kerrville Pets Alive! and Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter to provide shelter for the pets.

Residents who are missing a pet, have found a pet or need to report a pet left behind can contact the organizations. (Austin Pets Alive!)

The organizations are seeking emergency fosters who can take care of cats and dogs to make space for the incoming pets.

Donations of supplies, such as pet food, pet carriers, tarps and towels, can be dropped off at 2102 Memorial Blvd. in Kerrville and 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St. in Austin.

APA! said they will also cover the cost of cremation services for any pet found deceased in the community.

On social media, APA! is sharing the stories of the pets they have rescued so far.

For more information on what’s needed from emergency fosters or volunteers, click here.

Real also: