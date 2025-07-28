Top high school students from US, Mexico gather at Trinity University for public policy program

SAN ANTONIO – More than 200 top high school students from the U.S. and Mexico gathered at Trinity University to explore public policy through a hands-on program.

The National Hispanic Institute Youth Legislative Session took place from July 20-27, allowing students to learn real-world skills and develop leadership skills for the future.

The program provided students with the opportunity to live on campus and participate in activities that included role-playing political leaders, drafting legislation and debating ideas that impact communities.

High school student Roman Ciardiello told KSAT that the program has boosted his confidence in public speaking and helped him connect with others.

“I’m not typically the most talkative person, but I feel like I’ve genuinely made a lot of good connections here through conversation,” Ciardiello said.

Ana Macchiarella, another high school student, said the experience taught her she can be a leader.

“I think that what I’m getting from this experience the most is that I know I can be a winner, I can be a leader,” she said.

