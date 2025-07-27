Texas Tuition Promise Fund enrollment for newborns closes July 31

SAN ANTONIO – Parents have until the end of the month to enroll their newborns in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund at 2024-25 prices.

The prepaid college tuition plan lets families lock in the cost of undergraduate resident tuition and required fees at Texas public colleges and universities based on current rates.

Children must be under 1 year old at the time of enrollment.

For more flexibility, the plan can also be used at:

Texas medical and dental schools

Texas private colleges

Out-of-state schools

Career schools

Registered apprenticeship programs

In these cases, tuition costs are not locked in, and benefits are based on the transfer value.

While newborn enrollment at 2024-25 prices is open through July 31, general enrollment closed Feb. 28 and will not reopen until Sept. 1. When it does reopen, prices will be based on 2025-26 tuition and fees at Texas public colleges.

For more information or to enroll, click here.

