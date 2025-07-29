Multiple Kerrville roads closed after gas leak, repairs may take 1-2 days to complete

KERRVILLE, Texas – The City of Kerrville Street Division announced two road closures Tuesday following a gas leak.

According to a city news release, the intersection of Water Street and Francisco Lemos Street has been closed. Repairs at the intersection are expected to last two days, the city said.

Recommended Videos

Additionally, Quinlan Street is now closed between State Highway 27 and Jefferson Street. Repairs on Quinlan Street are estimated to last one day.

The release stated that detour signs are in place to guide traffic along alternate routes.

Postal service and trash pickup may be affected and scheduled for different dates, according to the city’s news release.

The city has not disclosed the cause of the gas leak.

Read also: