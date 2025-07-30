BCSO releases details into Bexar County woman’s arrest for child endangerment

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released new details Wednesday about a woman charged this week with child endangerment.

Destiny Celaya, 24, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a person found her 2-year-old child alone in a diaper approximately 1,000 feet from his home, BCSO said in a Wednesday update.

Recommended Videos

Deputies responded around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, after a woman reported finding the child walking southbound on Hollow Trail in the Westcreek subdivision in far West Bexar County.

The child was not injured, BCSO said on Tuesday.

Investigators were unsuccessful in knocking on several nearby doors trying to find the child’s parents.

Several hours later, around noon, Bexar County dispatchers received a call from a woman, who was later identified as Celaya. She told dispatchers that her son was missing from a home in the 400 block of Bright Chase, BCSO said.

When deputies made contact with Celaya at her home, BCSO said a “strong odor of marijuana” was coming from inside the house.

An investigator asked Celaya when she noticed that the child was missing. She told them a couple of minutes before she called dispatchers.

Celaya said she never heard him leave his room or the residence.

Video from the residence showed the child leaving through the open garage door around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said on Wednesday.

At 11:25 a.m., a woman is seen knocking on the front door of the home, but Celaya did not answer because she did not know the woman, according to BCSO’s update.

It is unclear if the woman at the door was the same woman who initially found the child.

Celaya was taken into custody and later charged with child endangerment. She posted bond late Tuesday evening and was released from the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, according to court records.

BCSO obtained a search warrant for Celaya’s home and located an unspecified amount of marijuana and multiple related paraphernalia items, the sheriff’s office said.

The child’s father later arrived at the residence, though his involvement in the investigation is unclear at this time.

A Child Protective Services spokesperson told KSAT the agency was working with local law enforcement during the investigation. The child has since been placed with other family members, the agency said.

The CPS spokesperson said several other children were also removed from the home, but would not confirm how many.

Read more: