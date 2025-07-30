Crime Stoppers releases photo of stolen Camaro in connection with fatal Southwest Side crash

Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in identifying several individuals who fled from a stolen Camaro involved in a fatal multi-vehicle crash earlier this month.

The crash happened on the afternoon of Thursday, July 17, in the southbound lanes of I-35 near Cassin Road, not far from the I-35 and Loop 410 interchange.

The Camaro was speeding and attempted to go between an 18-wheeler and a small bus hauling a trailer, a crash report obtained by KSAT detailed.

Investigators said in the report that the Camaro was traveling about 70 mph.

The Camaro struck the trailer, which then collided with a guardrail and was hit by the 18-wheeler.

As a result of the crash, the bus rolled onto its passenger side and ejected multiple people, San Antonio police said.

A total of 23 people were injured, with 15 hospitalized. Two victims died at the scene, while another three died from injuries later, officials said.

During a news conference after the crash, SAPD Chief William McManus said four people, including one armed with an assault rifle, fled the Camaro and the scene of the crash.

However, SAPD’s preliminary report of the crash said “an unconfirmed number of individuals” exited the Camaro. The report does not indicate if any of the individuals were armed.

The Crime Stoppers release also does not indicate if any of the four people who fled from the Camaro were armed.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

