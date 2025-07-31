San Antonio park, airport police officers push for formal recognition from city under Texas law

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Park Police Officer Association is demanding formal recognition in a newly-amended lawsuit against the city.

In an amended lawsuit filed on behalf of more than 150 park and airport police officers, the association is seeking $25 million in damages as well as legal rights and benefits enshrined in state law from San Antonio and City Manager Erik Walsh.

Park Police are charged with providing law enforcement to the more than 18,000 acres of park lands in San Antonio, including the Riverwalk and Hemisfair, according to the city’s website.

They have the same jurisdiction and law enforcement authority as the San Antonio Police Department, and routinely assist department officers.

“For over 15 years, the men and women of the Park and Airport Police have served side-by-side with San Antonio Police officers—answering calls, protecting the public, and putting their lives on the line," association president Henry Bassuk said. “It’s time the City of San Antonio recognizes them as the police officers they are and honors the rights and benefits, they’ve earned under Texas law.”

The lawsuit comes after the city announced it would merge the park and airport police under the Police Department, a move the association says the city has been working on since 2008.

Despite being integrated into the department, the park officers association says its officers have yet to be fully recognized and compensated in accordance to state law.

KSAT has reached out to the City of San Antonio for comment and is awaiting a response.

