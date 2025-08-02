KSAT Q&A: Music curator discusses Flaco Jimenez’s legacy on conjunto culture

SAN ANTONIO – Hector Saldaña, the Texas music curator of the Witliff Collections at Texas State University, joined KSAT’s Q&A on Friday to discuss conjunto artist Flaco Jimenez and the legacy he leaves behind.

Jimenez died at the age of 86, his family announced on his social media late Thursday night.

“He was the greatest ambassador of not only conjunto music but of San Antonio,” Saldaña said.

Saldaña said the Grammy-winning legend played “across genres and across generations” alongside artists like Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Buck Owens, Ry Cooder, Los Lobos and more.

Saldaña said he first met Jimenez on San Antonio’s West Side as a teenager. “Very personable is what I remember about Flaco,” he said.

“He just continued to expand his music horizons but never forgot just a down-home barbecue in San Antonio,” Saldaña shared.

