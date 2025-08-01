Photos: Conjunto legend Flaco Jimenez over the years

Photo of Willie Nelson, Freddy Fender, Augie Myers, Doug Sahm and Flaco Jimenez backstage at Farm Aid on Oct. 12, 1996. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)

SAN ANTONIO – Flaco Jimenez, a towering figure in Tejano music whose innovative accordion playing and collaborative spirit left an indelible mark on Tex-Mex culture, has died, his family announced Thursday.

The 86-year-old San Antonio legend was known for his many achievements in Tejano music.

One of his albums, “Partners,” was inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry in 2021.

The Library of Congress called Jimenez “a champion of traditional conjunto music and Tex-Mex culture who also is known for innovation and collaboration with a variety of artists.”

He won six Grammys, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. He was nominated eight times.

Honoree Flaco Jimenez (L) and Chair, Board of Trustees for The Recording Academy Christine Albert attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Special Merit Awards Ceremony on February 7, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) (2015 WireImage)

Leaving a legacy: Here’s a look at Flaco Jimenez over the years

1980s-1990s

Flaco Jimenez performs at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on March 30, 1989. (photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns) (1989 Frans Schellekens)

Flaco Jimenez in the Netherlands, circa 1990 (Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns) (1990 Michel Linssen)

Freddy Fender and Flaco Jimenez, of Texas Tornados, performing at Paul Masson Winery in Saratoga, Calif. on July 30, 1991. (Image by Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect) (Getty Images)

Portrait of the members of American Tejano group Texas Tornados as they pose backstage at the Farm Aid benefit concert, Dallas, Texas, March 14, 1992. Pictured are Doug Sahm, Flaco Jimenez, Freddie Fender, and Augie Myers. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (2019 Paul Natkin)

Flaco Jimenez performs with Los Lobos during Artists Rights Foundation at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA, United States in February 1994. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.com)

Flaco Jimenez at the 38th annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Feb. 28, 1996. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Photo of Willie Nelson, Freddy Fender, Augie Myers, Doug Sahm and Flaco Jimenez backstage at Farm Aid on Oct. 12, 1996. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns) (Getty Images)

2000s-Now

Flaco Jimenez of the Texas Tornados performs during the 21st Annual SXSW Film and Music Festival in Austin in 2007. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage) (Getty Images)

Flaco Jimenez performs during the Americana Music Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) (Associated Press)

Flaco Jimenez accepts the Lifetime Achievement of Instrumentalist award at the 13th annual Americana Music Association Honors and Awards Show at the Ryman Auditorium on September 17, 2014, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Americana Music) (2014 Getty Images)

Flaco Jimenez performs during the 2015 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Induction and Concert at ACL Live on June 18, 2015, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images) (2015 Gary Miller)

Dwight Yoakam (L) and Flaco Jimenez perform during the 2015 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Induction and Concert at ACL Live on June 18, 2015, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images) (2015 Gary Miller)

Flaco Jimenez, 86, died on Thursday, July 31, 2025, his family announced on social media. (KSAT/Rocky Garza)

