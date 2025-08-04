West Nile Virus found in San Antonio mosquito trap, officials say

FILE - In this image provided by the USDA Agricultural Research Service, a mosquito stands upon human skin. The Louisiana Department of Health says preliminary federal data shows the state has the nation's fourth-highest rate of dangerous West Nile virus infections, so people should protect themselves from mosquitoes. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials found a positive test for the West Nile Virus in a mosquito trap on the North Side, according to Metro Health.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District confirmed the positive test on Monday afternoon in a news release.

Metro Health said this is the first positive mosquito pool for the 2025 season.

The mosquito trap was collected on the North Side near West Avenue and Blanco Road, the release stated.

Authorities plan to treat the area at 3 a.m. on Wednesday and ask residents to remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area.

Last week, the first human case of West Nile Virus in Hays County was confirmed by that county’s health department.

Nine human cases have been reported in Texas this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

San Antonio Metro Health recommends reducing mosquitoes around homes by eliminating standing water.

Empty, scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out any items that hold water (like buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, or trash containers).

Do this weekly to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

Use insect repellent with DEET or Picaridin on exposed skin.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks, especially during dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Use air conditioning, if available.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from entering.

Metro Health has more information on its Mosquito Prevention & Vector Control website.

