‘Final curtain call’: Memorial service announced for conjunto legend Flaco Jimenez

SAN ANTONIO – His “final curtain call.” That’s how the family of legendary conjunto artist Flaco Jimenez described his upcoming memorial service.

Jimenez died last Thursday at 86.

According to the family’s post, a public memorial service — which will include a musical tribute by Los Texmaniacs and special guests — is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the Carver Community Cultural Center on North Hackberry Street.

The family said seating is first-come, first-served. A prayer service will be led by Deacon Adam Garza and followed by words from people close to Jimenez.

