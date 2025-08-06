Admission to the San Antonio Zoo is $8 on Thursday for Locals Day

(al rendon, Copyright 2025 by San Antonio Zoo - All rights reserved.)

Locals Day at the San Antonio Zoo.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County residents can enjoy a discounted $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo on Thursday as a part of Locals Day, according to a news release.

The release stated that Locals Day takes place between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Things to Do More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Visitors can explore the zoo’s popular Big Bugs attraction, featuring 15 larger-than-life insects.

Guests can also ride Critter Cruisers for as low as $3 per person.

To help visitors stay cool, the zoo has designated “Cool Zones” throughout the grounds, along with water play at The Riverbank in Kronkosky’s Nature Spot.

The $8 admission offer is valid only for Bexar County residents with proof of residency.

For more information, click here.

More Things To Do stories on KSAT: