Admission to the San Antonio Zoo is $8 on Thursday for Locals Day

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County residents can enjoy a discounted $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo on Thursday as a part of Locals Day, according to a news release.
The release stated that Locals Day takes place between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors can explore the zoo’s popular Big Bugs attraction, featuring 15 larger-than-life insects.
Guests can also ride Critter Cruisers for as low as $3 per person.
To help visitors stay cool, the zoo has designated “Cool Zones” throughout the grounds, along with water play at The Riverbank in Kronkosky’s Nature Spot.
The $8 admission offer is valid only for Bexar County residents with proof of residency.
For more information, click here.
