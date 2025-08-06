TxDOT announces ‘sudden passing’ of J. Bruce Bugg Jr., chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission

SAN ANTONIO – J. Bruce Bugg, Jr., the chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission, has died.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Bugg’s “sudden passing” on Wednesday.

“Chairman Bugg was a steadfast leader whose vision and dedication helped shape the future of transportation across our state,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said in a statement, in part.

“His commitment to improving safety, expanding mobility, and strengthening Texas’ infrastructure has left an enduring legacy that will benefit generations to come,” Williams said, in part.

Bugg, who was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott, has served as the chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission since 2017.

Abbott said Bugg “was a remarkable and tireless public servant” who “helped redesign our state’s infrastructure not just for today—but for the next 50 years.”

Bugg was also well known as the chairman and trustee of The Tobin Endowment, a private charitable foundation, in San Antonio.

Bugg was the founding chairman and co-founder of the Bexar County Performing Arts Center Foundation, and owner of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio, according to TXDOT.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said Bugg was a “huge asset to Bexar County in so many ways.”

Additionally, Bugg served as a trustee of the Board of Trustees of the McNay Art Museum, was a former board member of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and a former trustee of the Board of Trustees of the Texas Biomedical Institute.

The governor’s office released the following statement on Abbott’s behalf.

“Cecilia and I are heartbroken by the sudden loss of our close, personal friend Chairman Bruce Bugg,” said Governor Abbott. “Bruce was a remarkable and tireless public servant whose vision and leadership reshaped the future of Texas. As Chairman of Texas Department of Transportation, he helped redesign our state’s infrastructure not just for today—but for the next 50 years. We are grieving this loss alongside his loved ones, especially his wife Alethea and their two sons, and the many Texans whose lives he touched.”

“I am saddened to learn about the passing of my friend Bruce Bugg. Bruce was a huge asset to Bexar County in so many ways, most recently as the chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission. Bruce’s accomplishments will be remembered for decades as he touched so many aspects of life in our community. His passion for San Antonio translated to significant transportation improvements for South Texas, as well as leadership roles he filled in various arts organizations. Bruce made his mark as a banker, then rose to statewide prominence with governors Rick Perry and Greg Abbott. Our community has lost a true champion.”

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.