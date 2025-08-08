Bike from ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ goes on display at The Alamo this weekend

Pee-wee Herman's iconic bike on display in front of The Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – In celebration of the 40th anniversary of “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” the Alamo will unveil the original, screen-used stunt bicycle from the 1985 film.

The bike will be on public display beginning Saturday, Aug. 9, featured for a limited time inside the Alamo’s Ralston Family Collection Center, located directly behind the historic Alamo Church.

This iconic bike, made famous by Pee-wee Herman’s memorable journey, which included a stop at the Alamo, was acquired earlier this summer.

It will serve as a centerpiece in the Long Term Legacy Gallery presented by the Mays Family, inside the future Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, scheduled to open in 2027.

This temporary exhibit offers fans a first look at the bike up close before it takes its place in the new museum’s gallery, which explores the Alamo’s lasting cultural impact.

For updates on the exhibit and details about the Alamo Plan and new museum, follow the Alamo on social media or visit www.thealamo.org.

