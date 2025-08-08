Separate I-35 closures near Loop 1604 planned for this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The main lanes of Interstate 35 northbound where Loop 1604 intersects is where one of two closures will impact travelers this weekend.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, this closure will be in effect from 8 p.m. Friday and run until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Recommended Videos

During the closure, crews will work on column cap installation as part of the I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) Program, a Friday news release from the agency said.

The program covers approximately 20 miles of I-35 in Bexar, Comal and Guadalupe counties and create three new lanes in each direction, according to TxDOT’s website.

Below is detour information for the first closure:

Loop 1604 eastbound

Drivers will be directed to use the Pat Booker Road exit to access the I-35 northbound frontage road.

Travelers will then head north to the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road and proceed to the Pat Booker Road intersection.

Next, they will use the turnaround to access the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road and the following entrance ramp to enter the main lanes.

I-35 northbound

To access the I-35 northbound frontage road, drivers should follow the same detour information for Loop 1604 eastbound by accessing the Pat Booker Road exit and using the turnaround to access the Loop 1604 westbound entrance ramp. I-35 northbound main lanes can then be accessed via the I-35 northbound ramp.

I-35 southbound to Loop 1604 eastbound

The agency said all traffic should also use the Pat Booker Road exit to access the I-35 northbound access road.

Continue through the Pat Booker Road intersection and use the next available entrance ramp to enter the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes.

Second Closure

TxDOT said the second closure this weekend involves the main lanes of Interstate 35 northbound between Olympia Parkway and Evans Road.

During this closure, crews will be working on bridge beam installation, according to the agency.

The I-35 main lanes will be closed 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

I-35 northbound drivers should use Exit 173 for Olympia Parkway, continue on the northbound frontage road and use the next available entrance ramp to return onto I-35.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Read also: