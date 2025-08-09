Trump Burger owner arrested by ICE in Houston, facing deportation, report says

HOUSTON – The owner of a Trump Burger restaurant in Houston is facing deportation after being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a report from KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Roland Mehrez Beainy, 28, originally from Lebanon, entered the U.S. in 2019 on a non-immigrant visitor vista but failed to depart as required by Feb. 12, 2024, KPRC reported.

Beainy was arrested on May 16, 2025, and an immigration judge granted him bond on June 13 as his case proceeds, KPRC reported.

ICE sent KPRC the following statement:

“Despite false claims to the contrary, Roland Mehrez Beainy does not have any immigration benefits that prevented his arrest or removal from the United States. Beainy is a 28-year-old illegal alien from Lebanon who entered the United States in 2019 as a non-immigrant visitor, but he failed to depart by Feb. 12, 2024, as required under the terms of his admission. ICE officers arrested him on May 16, 2025, and he was placed into immigration proceedings. On June 13, an immigration judge granted his request for bond while he undergoes his proceedings.

Under the current administration, ICE is committed to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission. This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have.”

Trump Burger’s website describes the restaurant as “a patriotic haven for burger lovers.”

According to KPRC, Trump Burger celebrated its Houston grand opening in April. It is the fourth location in the Houston area, along with restaurants in Kemah, Bellville and Flatonia.

