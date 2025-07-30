DHS recruiting ‘patriots’ to join ICE, offering up to $50K signing bonus

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY'S "DEFEND THE HOMELAND" CAMPAIGN ARTWORK

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is offering increased benefits to join U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a new “Defend the Homeland” recruitment campaign launched Tuesday, according to a news release.

The incentives are being offered after the newly passed government spending bill allocated over $4 billion to hire additional ICE personnel, which the department said would be enough to hire 10,000 new agents.

“Your country is calling you to serve at ICE. ... Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in the release, in part. “Together, we must defend the homeland.”

As part of the campaign, ICE is offering multiple incentives to “patriots” who join the agency, the release said.

Screenshot from ice.gov/careers (KSAT 2025)

Incentives include:

A maximum $50,000 signing bonus

Student loan repayment and forgiveness options

25% law enforcement availability pay (LEAP) for HSI Special Agents

Administratively uncontrollable overtime for enforcement removal operations (ERO) deportation officers

Enhanced retirement benefits

The benefits and posters are aimed to “attract the next generation of law enforcement professionals to find, arrest, and remove” people who entered the country illegally, the release said.

Starting next week, recruitment materials, including posters, will be distributed at college campuses, job fairs and law enforcement networks at major cities nationwide, the release said.

Americans with “a commitment to public safety, national service, and upholding the rule of law” are encouraged to apply, the release said.

For more information or to apply, click here.

