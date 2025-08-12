Kerr County organization to offer free transportation for people impacted by Hill Country floods

Damage from Hill Country floods near Rio Vista Road in Hunt, Texas, on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – An organization is offering free transportation to people impacted by the Hill Country floods in Kerr County, according to a news release.

KerrKonnect said that volunteers will provide rides using their own vehicles from Friday, Aug. 15, to Dec. 31, 2025.

The rides will be available in flood-impacted areas from Hunt to Center Point. Only one destination is provided per ride, KerrKonnect said.

Rides are available from Monday to Friday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending no later than 5:30 p.m.

Weekends are not available, the organization said.

KerrKonnect is offering transportation for the following reasons:

Grocery trips, prepaid grocery trips for pickup and delivery with no driver pickup are also available

Medical and dental appointments

Pharmacy pickups

Medical labs

Counseling

Volunteering

Work

Volunteers cannot provide transportation to or from San Antonio, Comfort or Fredericksburg.

With advanced notice, volunteers can accommodate rollators, oxygen tanks and carriers, walkers and transport chairs. However, wheelchairs cannot be accommodated, KerrKonnect said.

Requesting a ride

If you would like to request a ride, you can do so by calling the organization’s main office at 830-315-5377.

KerrKonnect said rides are subject to availability and must be requested a minimum of 48 hours in advance.

People under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Volunteers can take up to three adult riders.

Only service animals are allowed, KerrKonnect said.

No smoking, food or drinks are allowed in the vehicles.

