Kerr County commissioners to discuss proposed budget, tax rate in Wednesday workshop meeting

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Commissioners Court is expected to discuss the 2025-26 proposed budget and tax rate during a Wednesday afternoon workshop meeting.

The proposed budget, which was released last week, estimates an additional $2.7 million in revenue from property taxes during the fiscal year, but the increase would not come from a rate hike.

The tax rate in Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly’s budget proposal would remain at 42.33 cents per $100 of property value.

To keep the tax rate at its proposed value, Kelly suggested using approximately $11.2 million from an assortment of county fund balances, which he called the “rainy day fund.”

However, Kelly previously said that Kerr County won’t have the same revenue sources or fund balances available next year to address similar expenses.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Rich Paces believes the county could actually cut the tax rate even further — to 40.24 cents per $100 of valuation “at a minimum.”

“I think a reserve balance is for just a time such as this, and then if we eat into it a little bit more, we’ll deal with it next year on what we have to do,” Paces previously said. “If we have to raise the tax rate next year, so be it, but I don’t think we have to.”

The Wednesday workshop meeting is the final one before a public hearing on Aug. 25, when a vote scheduled on the proposed budget.

The full proposed budget can be reviewed on the county’s website.

