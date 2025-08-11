WATCH LIVE: Ingram City Council to discuss flood warning system, 911 standards in Monday meeting

INGRAM, Texas – Ingram City Council is expected to discuss several flood-related measures during a meeting on Monday, according to online agenda documents.

Ingram was one of several towns in the Texas Hill Country affected by the deadly July 4 flooding. On Aug. 8, Kerr County officials identified 117 victims killed in connection with the floods.

KSAT is livestreaming the press conference in this article beginning at noon on Monday. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

While public comment will take place at Monday’s meeting, the two flood-related items up for discussion include possible actions on a flood warning system and new ordinances on 911 standards.

During its most recent meeting on July 21, the city was to begin the process of purchasing a flood warning system in the days following the flooding.

However, the discussion was tabled for Monday’s meeting. A lack of communication from Kerr County officials left many Ingram city leaders frustrated following the July 21 meeting.

The alert systems have become a hyper-focused issue for many along the Guadalupe River corridor after the deadly flooding. However, moves at the state and county level have drawn criticism for ignoring available funds or letting bills to aid in warnings die in the Texas Legislature.

Warning systems in Ingram were a topic Councilman Raymond Howard said he and the other councilmembers would push for, with or without county support.

“I’m going to be a thorn in the side. I’ve already ruffled some feathers at county commission meetings, but I don’t care,” Howard told KSAT last month while recovering in the hospital.

