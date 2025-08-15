‘It’s quite sobering’: Dozens gather in Kerrville to pray over Hill Country flood victims

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Lutheran Church Charities honored more than 100 people who were killed in the Texas Hill Country over the Fourth of July weekend during a Thursday remembrance event.

The church hosted the event in partnership with the Coming King Foundation, 520 Benson Drive, and the LCC Heats of Mercy and Compassion, according to a press release.

“It’s important to sit with people in their grief and in their suffering,” Renee Hernandez said.

Dozens of people attended the remembrance event, where they wrote notes to victims and their families on hearts attached to crosses.

“It’s quite sobering to walk up and see the whole line of crosses and hearts,” Hope Timmer said.

“People are still reeling, still trying to cope,” Dan Miller said. “We wanted to be here to bring the presence of Christ.”

Moving forward, the owner of the prayer gardens hopes to install a permanent sculpture to honor the Hill Country flood victims.

“It’s an undulating limestone wall. It will have bronze plaques on this wall honoring those that are lost and perished,” Max Greiner said. ”But also, we’re going to honor the first responders, the volunteers, the churches, the companies, and really try to make a place where everybody can grieve, they can mourn, but they can have a lasting remembrance of one.”

Read also: