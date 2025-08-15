Powerball, Mega Millions sales drop as fewer San Antonio residents, Texans buy tickets

SAN ANTONIO – Certain lottery games are losing their appeal among San Antonians and people across the state.

According to sales figures on a spreadsheet on the Texas Lottery Commission’s website, Powerball, for example, was down in the 2025 fiscal year by more than $224.7 million, compared to the last fiscal year.

Mega Millions ticket sales also dropped by more than $13.6 million during the same period.

Pawan Kumar, who manages North Star Food Mart on the West Side, said he has noticed fewer customers buying tickets.

Despite a $556 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs on Friday morning, only a handful of people showed interest.

“I think people don’t have money,” Kumar said. “They don’t buy it. Before, they’d buy a lot but not now.”

Kumar said Powerball tickets cost a minimum of $2, while Mega Millions tickets start at $5.

Due to costs, Gerald Castillo will pass on the chance at the jackpot dream.

“Money’s tight right now,” Castillo said. “I haven’t played in a while.”

Luis Lawrence said the idea of winning is overshadowed by how much he’d lose.

“I don’t play because I don’t feel lucky like that,” Lawrence said. “One day, I’m going to buy a ticket.”

In the past, jackpots of a few million dollars would draw long lines of hopeful players. More recently, though, it seems to take a top prize closer to $1 billion to stir up lottery fever.

“I think I would sit and hold the money for about a good week or so. ‘I’m rich!’” said Yolanda Cortez, laughing.

While she allowed her imagination to run wild for a moment, Cortez held tight to her wallet when it came to actually buying a Powerball ticket.

Instead, she said she was saving her money for scratch-off tickets, which have brought her luck and winnings in the past.