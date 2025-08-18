1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in southeast Bexar County, BCSO says

A deadly rollover crash was reported on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 near Loop 1604 and U.S. Highway 87.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a deadly rollover crash on Monday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the crash just after 1:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of East Loop 1604 South, which is located near U.S. Highway 87.

According to a BCSO preliminary report, one vehicle crashed into another head-on and rolled over.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead on arrival, the sheriff’s office said.

It is unclear which vehicle driver died in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

