SAISD faces heat after first HVAC concerns of the 2025-26 school year

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District is drawing complaints after KSAT received reports of cooling issues at multiple campuses.

A spokesperson for SAISD told KSAT on Monday afternoon that the district has received seven calls into their support hub to report high-priority issues related to air conditioning since the first day of school.

KSAT was informed by multiple sources that Edison High School, Jefferson High School, Graebner Elementary and Woodlawn Academy have experienced variations of HVAC issues since Aug. 13.

“Three of the four campuses are under some phase of construction, which contributes to the complexity of managing the HVAC systems,” a spokesperson told KSAT.

“Other schools who contacted the support hub included Maverick Elementary School, Burbank High School, and Young Women’s Leadership Academy,” the spokesperson said.

SAISD has had several HVAC system issues over the last two school years, including a week-long shutdown in January 2024.

In January 2022, SAISD was the only district in the city to shut down due to infrastructure issues.

“Our mitigation strategies include the use of industrial portable units, as well as relocating students to cooler areas as needed,” the spokesperson told KSAT. “We have had below average HVAC issues for the start of the school year.”

“We encourage our schools to share information about any air conditioning issues, especially those outside of the state’s recommended setpoints,” the spokesperson said.

