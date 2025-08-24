Nearly 1,000 North Side CPS customers without power, map shows

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is reporting two separate outages impacting nearly 1,000 customers as of 8 p.m. Saturday, according to outage maps.

The company said in a social media post that crews are actively working to make repairs near McAllister Park after a tree fell onto a nearby power line.

Crews are also investigating the cause of an outage in Fair Oaks Ranch.

This story is developing and will be updated.

