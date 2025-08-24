Skip to main content
Nearly 1,000 North Side CPS customers without power, map shows

CPS Energy says it is aware of two separate outages near McAllister Park and Fair Oaks Ranch

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is reporting two separate outages impacting nearly 1,000 customers as of 8 p.m. Saturday, according to outage maps.

The company said in a social media post that crews are actively working to make repairs near McAllister Park after a tree fell onto a nearby power line.

Crews are also investigating the cause of an outage in Fair Oaks Ranch.

This story is developing and will be updated.

