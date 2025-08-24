Nearly 1,000 North Side CPS customers without power, map shows CPS Energy says it is aware of two separate outages near McAllister Park and Fair Oaks Ranch No description found SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is reporting two separate outages impacting nearly 1,000 customers as of 8 p.m. Saturday, according to outage maps.
The company said in a social media post that crews are actively working to make repairs near McAllister Park after a tree fell onto a nearby power line.
Crews are also investigating the cause of an outage in Fair Oaks Ranch.
This story is developing and will be updated. Read more on KSAT:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.