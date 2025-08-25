Man killed after losing control of motorcycle on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed early Monday morning after losing control on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Hausman Road and Interstate 10 access road intersection.

SAPD said that a man believed to be in his 20s was riding the motorcycle fast when he hit a curb and flew off the vehicle.

The man landed on the off-ramp to De Zavala Road. According to police, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

