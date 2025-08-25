Skip to main content
Man killed after losing control of motorcycle on Northwest Side, police say

SAPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed early Monday morning after losing control on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Hausman Road and Interstate 10 access road intersection.

SAPD said that a man believed to be in his 20s was riding the motorcycle fast when he hit a curb and flew off the vehicle.

The man landed on the off-ramp to De Zavala Road. According to police, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

