Man hospitalized after hit-and-run motorcycle crash in downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a speeding motorcycle struck him in a hit-and-run, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Union and 8th streets in downtown San Antonio.

Police said the man was walking northbound in an alley at Union and 8th streets when a black motorcycle traveling at a “high rate of speed” hit him.

The motorcyclist fled the scene without rendering aid, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

When found, SAPD said the motorcyclist will face a collision involving serious bodily injury charge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

