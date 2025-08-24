Skip to main content
ME’s office identifies man who died in Southwest Side crash

Charles Seldon, 46, was killed in the collision

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Crime Scene Tape (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office identified a man who was killed after driving through a stop sign on the Southwest Side.

Charles Seldon, 46, was killed Wednesday in a collision in the 9500 block of the Interstate 35 southbound access road at Cassin Road.

Officers responded to a call for a major accident involving two vehicles around 6:00 p.m. at the intersection and discovered that the driver of a Honda Accord and the driver of a Chevrolet Impala had crashed into each other.

Police determined that the driver of the Accord, later identified by the medical examiner as Seldon, was heading northbound on I-35 and failed to stop at a stop sign, which caused the collision.

SAPD said the driver of the Impala was heading east on Cassin Road prior to the crash.

Seldon was rushed to a local hospital and later died from his injuries, according to police.

SAPD said that the other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

