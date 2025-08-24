ME’s office identifies man who died in Southwest Side crash

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office identified a man who was killed after driving through a stop sign on the Southwest Side.

Charles Seldon, 46, was killed Wednesday in a collision in the 9500 block of the Interstate 35 southbound access road at Cassin Road.

Recommended Videos

Officers responded to a call for a major accident involving two vehicles around 6:00 p.m. at the intersection and discovered that the driver of a Honda Accord and the driver of a Chevrolet Impala had crashed into each other.

Police determined that the driver of the Accord, later identified by the medical examiner as Seldon, was heading northbound on I-35 and failed to stop at a stop sign, which caused the collision.

SAPD said the driver of the Impala was heading east on Cassin Road prior to the crash.

Seldon was rushed to a local hospital and later died from his injuries, according to police.

SAPD said that the other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

READ ALSO: