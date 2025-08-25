Medina Valley ISD prepares for enrollment growth with campus upgrades, enhanced security

CASTROVILLE, Texas – As the Medina Valley Independent School District is expected to grow with an enrollment of around 20,000 students by 2033, district officials are working ahead with expansion and special projects to keep up.

The district is currently looking at an enrollment of 10,500 to 10,600 students for the 2025-26 school year, which is an increase from the 9,800 they finished with last year.

“These students are coming in from the San Antonio area,” said Dr. Scott Caloss, the district’s superintendent. “They are moving in from other states, and we also have a big military population.”

Thanks to two multi-million dollar bonds passed in 2023 and 2024, totaling $376 million and $290 million, the district will soon have a new high school opening in 2026 called Creek View High School, a third middle school opening in 2027 and two elementary schools.

Caloss said money from the bonds has also gone to land purchases and several safety and security projects.

“We have upgraded our cameras. We have also done some construction to increase the security of our vestibules, and we have enhanced our key card access,” Caloss said. Safety is beyond important. What happened in Uvalde was very close to home, and we want to make sure every student and every parent is comfortable and safe when they come to school.”

Other projects include the construction of the new Junior ROTC building at Medina Valley High School, as their program continues to grow. The district even started its first-ever police department dedicated to campus protection.

“With new laws in place where an officer needs to be at every campus, we have come up with a hybrid plan,” Caloss said. “We will have a Marshall at every middle school, but not just any kind of Marshall. All of them are either retired police or retired military. We also have highly qualified officers at every secondary school.”

Caloss said he is excited for the future and deeply appreciative of the community.

“I can’t tell you how grateful we are for the community members,” he said. “These bonds had to be voted on, and if it weren’t for the support, we wouldn’t be able to do any of this. We are truly thankful.”

