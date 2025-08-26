1 arrested after fire at East Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A person was arrested after an East Side home partially collapsed late Monday after a fire, according to San Antonio police.

The fire was reported in the 400 block of Lamar Street, not far from North Hackberry Street, just before midnight.

San Antonio fire crews arrived and found heavy smoke and flames in the back of the house. The home’s layout gave crews some trouble, though the flames were under control, SAFD said.

At some point, several neighbors confronted two people who were allegedly squatting in the home. One person was arrested, and the other fled, police said.

It is not clear if the confrontation occurred before or after the fire started. SAPD did not immediately indicate if the person arrested would face charges.

SAFD said the home experienced moderate damage and was not certain of the cause. SAPD, meanwhile, said the home experienced a partial roof collapse.

No injuries were reported.

Read more: