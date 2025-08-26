West Side community mourns after father, son fatally shot in connected shootings

SAN ANTONIO – Candles burned Monday night in the same spot where a San Antonio man’s body was found just more than a week ago.

Johnny Montoya, 30, died on Aug. 16 after being shot on the West Side. San Antonio police confirmed his father, David Montoya, was also shot the same day and later died in the hospital.

Police are investigating the shootings as a double homicide. As of Monday, no arrests have been made.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 16, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of South Calaveras Street.

SAPD found two victims, ages 58 and 17, at what appears to be an apartment complex. Preliminary information from SAPD indicates a large group of people were in the parking lot when an unknown suspect pulled up and began firing at them.

Hours later that day, San Antonio police were called to a location approximately 500 feet away on Dorris Street.

Neighbors told KSAT that a mailman found the body of a man in his 30s, who had been fatally shot, near the sidewalk just before 11 a.m. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified that man as Johnny Montoya.

On Thursday, Aug. 21, the medical examiner’s office pronounced David Montoya dead. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso with ballistic injuries. Both Johnny’s and David’s deaths were ruled homicides.

On Monday, Aug. 25, KSAT confirmed with SAPD that the two shootings were connected. SAPD has not made an arrest and has not publicly identified a shooter.

Johnny Montoya’s mother, Valerie Amador, is calling on the community for help.

“Come forward and let the police officers know who it was for his sake so it doesn’t happen to anybody out here again,” Amador said.

Amador held a vigil on Monday, Aug. 25, to honor Johnny Montoya, where he was found dead.

“There are no words to describe a mother losing a child and then their father ... that’s even harder,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking because we lost two at the same time, and for no reason.”

Johnny Montoya’s family will hold a funeral for the community to say goodbye.

The public viewing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, at the South Side Funeral Home. The funeral will be on Thursday, Aug. 28, with doors opening at 8 a.m. at the exact location.

