KSAT viewers send well wishes to KSAT’s Steve Spriester as he steps away from the anchor desk

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday marks the end of an era at KSAT. It’s Steve Spriester’s last day on the KSAT anchor desk.

Sprister is ending a long and successful journey here at KSAT, and he is deserving of all the accolades and celebrations as he enters his next chapter. He will be joining Perfected Claims, a legal advocacy firm, as their head of strategic communications.

Spriester, who joined KSAT in 1995, has been a steady presence for viewers, covering historic events, community milestones and personal stories that have shaped our region.

Throughout his esteemed career, Spriester has anchored coverage of five NBA championships, an NBA All-Star Game, numerous Fiesta parades and events, multiple presidential conventions, devastating floods and tragedies, including the Uvalde and Sutherland Springs shootings. He has also been a passionate advocate for community connection through projects like “Know My Neighborhood” and “Spriester Sessions.”

Last week, we asked you, the viewer, to send your well-wishes and personal experiences with our legendary newscaster.

You can read some of those messages below:

Steve, thank you for all your years with KSAT you will truly be missed. I have watched you on the evening news for so many years and it will not be the same without you. I wish you all the best in whatever comes your way. Please know that your fans with miss you and your kind spirit that always shows through in each newscast. God bless and take care brother!

My mom was a faithful news watcher we never missed a newscast, which made me a faithful news watcher now I have my daughter and grandbaby watching. You have been a staple in the Garcia and Moreno households. May God bless you and yours Sir. Karla

We moved to San Antonio 18 years ago and have been loyal viewers of KSAT local news since we arrived. We have appreciated your professionalism and obvious mutual respect for your on-air colleagues. Congratulations on 30 years! Best of luck with the next chapter. Janice

You have been a mainstay and a wonderful reporter/anchor for so many years. I wish you all the best in your new endeavors and hope you know you will be greatly missed by all. Sharon

Steve, you inspired me to be a journalist and I am grateful for your time on KSAT as I continue my studies. I hope your new experiences continue to bring you nothing but the best. Thank you for all you’ve done. Holly

Image from Holly, photographed with Steve Spriester. (Courtesy, Holly)

Dear Steve, I grew up on the fringes of the San Antonio area. KSAT was the only station we could get clearly. I remember you starting in 1995. I still watch KSAT online and on the app nowadays when I miss home. It was has always been a delight to watch you move from out in the field to weekend, to lead anchor. You will be missed. Thank you for 30 years of news broadcasting and KSAT enjoyment. All the parades, Spurs championships, expose stores. I wish you the best in your new ventures and I wish you and your family all the best. Shullin

Thank you for all you’ve done for our city. Enjoy your new endeavors and time with your family. Marci

I have grown up watching you sir. I also had the opportunity to meet you in 2007 along with my mother and sister. It was the 6 o’clock news that day along with miss mouton. It’s been a honor and pleasure watching you sir. God bless you and your family sir on your new chapter! Freddie

You have been a true light in San Antonio, and the city has benefited from your honest, balanced, compassionate presence in the news room. To say you will be missed is a great understatement. I and thousands of others will miss you greatly. Lori

I wish you the best in your new job. I have watched you and last for 20 years. I will miss you on air ... May God bless you. Karen

I am going to miss you being the anchor and your delivery of the news, whether serious or happy. Thank you so much! I wish you many blessings for your new chapter. Please keep your posts coming! Sending a big hug Juanita

KSAT will not be the same without you. Fiesta will definitely not be the same. Hope to see you during Fiesta, especially Fiesta Fiesta, and Fiesta Flambeau. Good luck to you. San Antonio loves you. Paul

KSAT 12 anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur in the studio. (KSAT)