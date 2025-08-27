San Antonio Philharmonic expands cultural programming while building community connections

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Philharmonic announced a groundbreaking concert series featuring the legendary Mexican singer Juan Gabriel, marking the first time the musician’s estate has authorized the use of his voice and projection with a live orchestra.

The “Juan Gabriel: A Philharmonic Tribute” will take place from Sept. 12-14 at the orchestra’s new home, the Scottish Rite Theater.

Associate Conductor Felipe Tristan emphasized the unique nature of the production.

“We have the permission from the family of Juan Gabriel to use his image in video and audio and sync it with the orchestra,” Tristan said. “The audience will basically come see a concert of Juan Gabriel in video, in audio with the San Antonio Philharmonic live.”

Community first approach

Since emerging from the closure of the San Antonio Symphony in 2022, the San Antonio Philharmonic has focused on innovative programming that reflects the city’s cultural heritage. Executive Director Roberto Trevino, a former city councilman, has championed this community-first approach.

“Our mission as the Philharmonic is to put the community first,” Trevino said.

The orchestra has already presented culturally resonant performances, including the Selena Vive tribute and “The Nutcracker: A Texas Folklorico Story.”

Despite facing initial funding challenges, the organization has prioritized accessibility. Base ticket prices for classics concerts remain at $25, with the San Antonio Philharmonic also donating tickets to veterans and students.

New home, new vision

The Scottish Rite Theater now serves as the permanent home for the San Antonio Philharmonic, providing a dedicated venue for symphonic music in San Antonio.

The organization is expanding its offerings through a new partnership with Chef Johnny Hernandez to include dining experiences.

“It’s our symphony hall here in San Antonio. It’s the place to go enjoy symphonic music, classical music in San Antonio,” Trevino said. “To have this building, along with this orchestra, it just makes all the difference in the world.”

Looking ahead, Trevino envisions the Philharmonic’s influence extending beyond local boundaries.

“This is something that I think we can lead not just the state of Texas but the country and maybe even internationally as we go into Mexico as well,” he said.

Tickets for the Juan Gabriel tribute series are currently on sale on the San Antonio Philharmonic’s website.

