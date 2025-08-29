ACL announces The Killers as new headliner, replacing Doja Cat

AUSTIN, Texas – Doja Cat is no longer a headliner for Austin City Limits, the festival announced on Friday.

The Killers are slated to replace Doja Cat as the headliner on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12.

Recommended Videos

Doja Cat shared the following statement on social media:

Unfortunately, Doja Cat will no longer be able to perform at ACL Festival this year. Stay tuned for your updated headliner. pic.twitter.com/JmKPEPziXp — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 29, 2025

The festival said The Killers will perform at 8:30 p.m. on both Sundays at the American Express stage.

Hozier will headline the festival both Fridays. Sabrina Carpenter takes the stage on both Saturdays.

The Killers’ last appearance at Zilker Park was in 2017 for ACL. Since then, the band has released two albums, with the most recent in 2021.

Read also: