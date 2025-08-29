Skip to main content
Local News

ACL announces The Killers as new headliner, replacing Doja Cat

The Killers will perform at 8:30 p.m. on both Sundays

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

AUSTIN, Texas – Doja Cat is no longer a headliner for Austin City Limits, the festival announced on Friday.

The Killers are slated to replace Doja Cat as the headliner on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12.

Doja Cat shared the following statement on social media:

The festival said The Killers will perform at 8:30 p.m. on both Sundays at the American Express stage.

Hozier will headline the festival both Fridays. Sabrina Carpenter takes the stage on both Saturdays.

The Killers’ last appearance at Zilker Park was in 2017 for ACL. Since then, the band has released two albums, with the most recent in 2021.

