BCSO searching for man last seen in wooded area in far west Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen in far west Bexar County.

Jason Duane Wilkinson, 51, was last seen by his friend on Aug. 30 in a wooded area near Grosenbacher and Caldwell Ranch roads.

Wilkinson and his friend were searching for arrowheads when, at some point, they separated, the sheriff’s office said.

BCSO said Wilkinson did not have his cell phone on him.

Wilkinson was last seen wearing a long-sleeve denim shirt, dark blue jeans, brown work boots and a colored hat. He is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information on Wilkinson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.