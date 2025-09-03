San Antonio could raise parking ticket fines for first time since 2009

SAN ANTONIO – As the City of San Antonio tries to close a yawning budget deficit, part of staff’s solution is to raise various fees and fines, including parking tickets.

The proposed budget for the 2026 fiscal year would raise the fines for the 10 most common parking violations by $20 each.

The fines haven’t been raised since 2009. City staff said they’re cheaper than parking tickets in other Texas cities.

The city estimates the increase would bring in an extra $438,120, which works out to approximately 21,905 tickets.

According to the proposed budget, the city expects 65,405 parking case filings next year.

Proposed increases

Parking meter/pay station violation: $27 to $47

Parked facing oncoming traffic: $32 to $52

Parked in a no parking zone: $32 to $52

Parked within 20′ of crosswalk at intersection : $32 to $52

Other violations: $32 to $52

Parked within 15′ of a fire hydrant: $82 to $102

Blocking a street/driveway/sidewalk: $32 to $52

Handicap parking violation: $227 to $247

Parked more than 18″ from curb or edge of road: $32 to $52

Parked in a loading zone: $32 to $52

Over the next two years, the city faces a nearly $173 million shortfall within its general fund, which is how it pays for many core city services such as police, fire, parks and recreation and the library system.

City staff’s proposal to fill that budget hole include a variety of cuts, keeping more CPS Energy revenue and raising various fines and fees.

“Many of these fee increases have not been adjusted in some time,” City Manager Erik Walsh told council members during an Aug. 14 budget presentation.

Though the budget presentation and other graphics in the proposed budget show $4.5 million in general fund fee and fine increases in the 2026 fiscal year, only $3.7 million appear to be actually included in the proposed budget.

Most of that would come from the higher parking tickets, increasing alarm permit and renewal fees for homes and businesses, doubling a commercial robbery alarm fee and readjusted food inspection fees.

Other changes range from a new city clerk fee for unsuccessful record searches to an increased petting zoo permit.

The city would take in less money from food licensing late fees and mobile food permits as it aligns its pricing with state law.

Other funds within the budget have their own fee increases, such as higher rental costs for the convention center.

The full list of fee and fine increases is below:

More recent City Hall coverage on KSAT: