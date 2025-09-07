Nonprofit donates new trucks to Hill Country volunteer fire departments

CENTER POINT, Texas – Three brand new fire trucks are being donated to Hill Country volunteer fire departments after floods damaged equipment during the deadly July 4 flooding.

Nonprofit Rapid Relief Team donated 3 brand new F350 Super Duty trucks to the Comfort, Center Point and Ingram volunteer fire departments on Saturday.

“We raised $200,000 on fundraising, and we picked out three trucks,” nonprofit director Aaron Holt. “We worked hand-in-hand with all the fire chiefs, and they were very specific on what they wanted.”

Center Point Fire Chief Charles Holt said crews leaped into action during floods, with some driving to scenes in their own personal vehicles.

“The versatility of what we can do with that truck and the different forms of equipment that we are getting that we can pull with this truck is going to be awesome,” Holt said.

“The morning of July 4th, if you had told me that this was going to happen today, no, I would have never had any idea,” said Tye Turman, president and chaplain of the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department. “We’ve actually have had a number of new volunteers that have stepped forward just after the flood".

The trucks, all delivered from out of state to Texas, are just the beginning for the further efforts the nonprofit is looking to help with, Holt said.

“After, you know, eight days of serving, we started speaking with the rest of our team and they said we’ve got to do something more. This community is in need. You know, they need something more that’s lasting,” he continued.

